Derry COVID rate falls to 394.6 cases per 100,000 and remains lowest in the north

Between October 5 and October 11, there were 597 cases giving a seven day rate of 394.6 per 100,000, down from 401.9 on Monday.

Derry/ Strabane still has the lowest COVID-19 rate in the north.

Mid and East Antrim (410), Ards and North Down (419.2), Belfast (435.8), Causeway Coast and Glens (459.1), Lisburn and Castlereagh (460.3), Newry, Mourne and Down (469.8), Antrim and Newtownabbey (486.4), Mid Ulster (502.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (521.3) and Fermanagh and Omagh (542.6) and all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 464.8.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 10 and October 11 was 74.

In total 26,024 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.