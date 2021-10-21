Derry COVID rate remains at 341.7 cases per 100k and is second lowest in the north
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate remains at 341.7 cases per 100,000 and is now the second lowest rate in the north.
Between October 14 and October 20, there were 517 cases giving a seven day rate of 341.7 per 100,000, no change from 341.7 on Wednesday.
Only Mid Ulster (323.8) has a lower rate than Derry.
Mid and East Antrim (399.2), Newry, Mourne and Down (404.7), Belfast (437.2), Ards and North Down (464.4), Causeway Coast and Glens (484.7), Lisburn and Castlereagh (491.1), Fermanagh and Omagh (503.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (528.2) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (552.7) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 453.2.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 19 and October 20 was 82.
In total 26,711 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 84,613 have been administered in BT48 and 87,570 have been administered in BT47 - 172,183 in total in Derry.