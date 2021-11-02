Derry COVID rate rises to 310 cases per 100,000 but is still lowest in north

Between October 26 and November 1, there were 469 cases giving a seven day rate of 310 per 100,000, up from 307.4 on Monday.

Belfast (376.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (379.3), Mid and East Antrim (384.9), Mid Ulster (390.5), Causeway Coast and Glens (414.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (457), Lisburn and Castlereagh (461.6), Ards and North Down (484.2), Fermanagh and Omagh (486.4) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (558.2) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 427.1.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 31 and November 1 was 64.

In total 27,457 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.