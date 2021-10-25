Derry COVID rate rises to 343.1 cases per 100k and remains lowest in north

Between October 18 and October 24, there were 519 cases giving a seven day rate of 343.1 per 100,000, up from 314.6 on Friday.

Mid Ulster (359.5), Newry, Mourne and Down (409.1), Mid and East Antrim (401.4), Ards and North Down (452), Belfast (445.1), Causeway Coast and Glens (500.6), Fermanagh and Omagh (575), Lisburn and Castlereagh (511.6), Antrim and Newtownabbey (568.6) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (578.6) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 470.4.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 23 and October 24 was 67.

In total 26,951 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.