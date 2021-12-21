Derry COVID rate rises to 844.8 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen to 844.8 cases per 100,000 and is now the third highest rate in the north.
Between December 14 and December 20, there were 1,278 cases giving a seven day rate of 844.8 per 100,000, up slightly from 831.5 on Monday.
Only Ards & North Down (889.8) and Lisburn & Castlereagh (854.1) had higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.
Causeway Coast & Glens (584.8), Mid & East Antrim (617.5), Mid Ulster (680.7), Newry, Mourne and Down (716.2), Fermanagh & Omagh (718.1), Antrim & Newtownabbey (787.4), Belfast (823.5) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (829.3), all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 785.6.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between December 19 and December 20 was 160.
In total 32,820 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 110,307 have been administered in BT48 and 111,958 have been administered in BT47 - 222,265 in total in Derry.