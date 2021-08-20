Five more COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin
Five more people - three men and two women - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
The age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (2 patients), 50-59 (1 patient), 70-79 (1 patient) and over 80 (1 patient).
At midnight on Thursday 64 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Six (66.67%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU bed (22.2%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (11.11%) was free.
Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 12.42% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 81.68% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 0.31% over capacity; 5.90% were ‘awaiting admission.’