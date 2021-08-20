Five more COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin

The age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (2 patients), 50-59 (1 patient), 70-79 (1 patient) and over 80 (1 patient).

At midnight on Thursday 64 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six (66.67%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU bed (22.2%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (11.11%) was free.

Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.