Five more COVID-19 admissions to Altnagelvin

Five more people - four men and one woman - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 3:43 pm
The age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (1 patient), 60-69 (1 patient), 70-79 (3 patients).

At midnight on Tuesday 53 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Five (50%) out of twelve ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; four ICU bed (40%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (10%) bed was free.

Eight ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 13.21% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 80.19% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital is operating at 4.40% capacity over capacity; 6.60% were ‘awaiting admission.’

