Four COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin with 13.71% of beds coronavirus occupied
Four people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Monday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
The age ranges of the patients were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient) and over 80 (two patients).
Figures show 76 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.
Six (60%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (40%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.
Six patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 13.71% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 78.86% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 8% over capacity; 7.43% were ‘awaiting admission.’