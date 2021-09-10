Four more COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin; occupancy at 18.53%
Four more people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 Wednesday, according to Department of Health figures.
The age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (2 patients), 60-69 (1 patient) and 70-79 (1 patient).
At midnight on Thursday 89 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Seven (70%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU bed (20%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (10%) was free.
Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 18.53% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 77.94% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 0.59% over capacity; 3.53% were ‘awaiting admission.’