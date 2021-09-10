Four more COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin; occupancy at 18.53%

The age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (2 patients), 60-69 (1 patient) and 70-79 (1 patient).

At midnight on Thursday 89 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Seven (70%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU bed (20%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (10%) was free.

Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.