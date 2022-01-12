Jim Shannon breaks down remembering mother-in-law during Downing Street garden event debate
DUP MP Jim Shannon broke down remembering his late mother-in-law during a debate on an alleged event in the garden of 10 Downing Street during lockdown in May 2020.
The Strangford MP became tearful in the British House of Commons when asking the Paymaster General whether or not the results of senior civil servant Sue Gray's investigation into the alleged party would be made public.
"In Northern Ireland last week, we reached the milestone of 3,000 deaths due to COVID, which means that 3,000 families who followed the rules are grieving today. Those 3,000 who died included my mother-in-law, who died alone.
"Will the Paymaster General confirm that there will be a full and complete disclosure to enable the police service to ascertain that all was done decently and within the regulations on that date and at that time?" asked Mr. Shannon.
Mr. Ellis replied: "I am very sorry for the hon. Member’s loss. He has asked me if the results of the investigation will be made public, and they will be."