Jim Shannon breaks down remembering mother-in-law during Downing Street garden event debate

The Strangford MP became tearful in the British House of Commons when asking the Paymaster General whether or not the results of senior civil servant Sue Gray's investigation into the alleged party would be made public.

"In Northern Ireland last week, we reached the milestone of 3,000 deaths due to COVID, which means that 3,000 families who followed the rules are grieving today. Those 3,000 who died included my mother-in-law, who died alone.

"Will the Paymaster General confirm that there will be a full and complete disclosure to enable the police service to ascertain that all was done decently and within the regulations on that date and at that time?" asked Mr. Shannon.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Shannon in the House of Commons on Tuesday.