One man admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19

One person, a man in his 60s, was admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 2:41 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 2:42 pm
Figures show 37 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.
Two (20%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (40%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four beds (40%) were free.
Four patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 8.26% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 81.77% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.71% over capacity; 9.97% were ‘awaiting admission.’