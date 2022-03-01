One person admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19

One person was admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 3:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 3:32 pm

A man aged in his 70s was admitted to the hospital on Monday.

Figures show 42 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

There were no ICU beds at Altnagelvin occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) of ten ICU beds were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and five (50%) were free.

Two patients were being ventilated - both were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 10.67% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 83.71% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 2.53% over capacity; 5.62% were ‘awaiting admission.’

