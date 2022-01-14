Three Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions; hospital 4.87% over capacity
Three people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Thursday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
The age ranges of the patients were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 40-49 (one patient) and 70-79 (one patient).
Figures show 73 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday.
Six (54.55%) out of eleven ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (45.45%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.
Six patients were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 12.61% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 81.09% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 4.87% over capacity; 6.30% were ‘awaiting admission.’