Three Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions; hospital 4.87% over capacity

The age ranges of the patients were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 40-49 (one patient) and 70-79 (one patient).

Figures show 73 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six (54.55%) out of eleven ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (45.45%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.

Six patients were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.