Three more COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin with coronavirus occupancy at 18.82%
Three more people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 Wednesday, according to Department of Health figures.
The age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (1 patient), 50-59 (1 patient) and over 80 (1 patient).
At midnight on Wednesday 86 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Seven (70%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; two ICU bed (20%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (10%) was free.
Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 18.82% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 74.12% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 2.35% over capacity; 7.06% were ‘awaiting admission.’