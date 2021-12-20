Two COVID-19 patients aged 0-19 and 20-39 admitted to Altnagelvin

Their age ranges were as follows: 0-19 (one patient) and 20-39 (one patient).

Figures show 41 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.

Six (50%) out of 12 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two (16.67%) bed was free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six patients were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.