Two COVID-19 patients aged 0-19 and 20-39 admitted to Altnagelvin
Two people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Their age ranges were as follows: 0-19 (one patient) and 20-39 (one patient).
Figures show 41 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.
Six (50%) out of 12 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two (16.67%) bed was free.
Six patients were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 8.22% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 85.27% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 2.83% over capacity; 6.52% were ‘awaiting admission.’