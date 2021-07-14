Western Trust offering 'walk in' second jabs at Vaccination Centres

This means the Western Trust is now administering first and second doses by both appointment and walk-ins – providing the required interval of six weeks has passed since the date of the first jab.

Anyone requiring a second dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccine is being advised to arrange to visit their local Community Pharmacy or the SSE Arena to arrange their vaccination, as long as the required eight week period has passed since receipt of the first dose.

The roll out is part of ongoing efforts by the Western Trust to encourage people aged over 18 years old to get vaccinated by making the vaccination process more accessible and convenient. To date this has also included the launch of evening walk in clinics at the Trust’s Mass Vaccination Centres, as well as a series of mobile clinics at different venues, including the Millennium Forum and Limavady Leisure Centre.

Marion McAuley, Senior Nursing Assistant at the Foyle Arena.

Speaking about the latest development within the Western Trust Vaccination Programme, Western Trust Senior HR Manager, Cara McLaughlin, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide second doses of the Pfizer Vaccine via walk in at our three Mass Vaccination Centres located at Foyle Arena L/Derry, Omagh Leisure Centre and the Lakeside Leisure Centre, Enniskillen.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to praise the support of those young people who have come forward already to receive their first dose. Their support shows us that there is still a great appetite amongst younger people within our community for the vaccine and it is heartening to see so many people in the 18-39 age bracket taking this opportunity to get their first dose.

“Those young people will be even more relieved to know that they can now receive their second dose by walking into one of our mass vaccination centres, as long as they have received their first dose more than six weeks ago.

“Everyone who takes up both doses of the vaccination is helping keep their family, friends and the wider community safe from the worst effects of Covid and helping us all to move towards getting life back to some degree of normality. We urge everyone who has yet to receive their invitation to take up the offer.

“Our centres are open to everyone aged over 18 so we would also encourage everyone to keep an eye on our news and social media channels for updates and to come along to their nearest clinic when the opportunity arises.”

The Trust would also remind everyone over 18 that if you don’t want to risk waiting at a walk in session you can make a scheduled appointment at one of our Mass Vaccination Centres directly by visiting the online booking portal https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/; or by calling the regional booking line on 0300 200 7813 from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.”

If you are planning to attend one of our Mass Vaccination Centres, please do not do so if you:

• Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever

• Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 Days

• You have been advised to self-isolate

• Had any vaccine (including flu) in the last 7 days.

Anyone attending a walk in clinic at one of the Western Trust Mass Vaccination Centres is reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons), adhere to social distancing rules and bring along their Health and Care Number (HCN) and ID if possible.