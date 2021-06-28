COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin in Derry at 0%

At midnight on Sunday seven people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; nine of ten ICU beds (90%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one (10%) were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 0% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 89.60% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 8.09% capacity left in the system; 2.31% were ‘awaiting admission.’