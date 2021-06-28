COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin in Derry at 0%

COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry is at 0%, according to the latest data released this afternoon.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 28th June 2021, 3:05 pm
Updated Monday, 28th June 2021, 3:09 pm

At midnight on Sunday seven people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

PHA identifies probable cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 in Derry

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; nine of ten ICU beds (90%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one (10%) were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

Derry COVID-19 positivity jumps to 10.5%

In terms of general occupancy 0% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 89.60% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 8.09% capacity left in the system; 2.31% were ‘awaiting admission.’

There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane: 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.

Covid-19DerryAltnagelvinAltnagelvin HospitalWestern Trust