COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin in Derry at 0%
COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry is at 0%, according to the latest data released this afternoon.
At midnight on Sunday seven people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; nine of ten ICU beds (90%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one (10%) were free.
Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 0% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 89.60% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 8.09% capacity left in the system; 2.31% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane: 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.