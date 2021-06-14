Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 81 cases per 100,000

Between June 7 and June 13, there were 122 cases giving a seven day rate of 81 cases per 100,000, up from 75.7 on Friday.

Ards and North Down (17.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (20.7), Causeway Coast and Glens (29.1), Antrim and Newtownabbey (30.1), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (32.3), Belfast (32.8), Mid and East Antrim (33.2), Mid Ulster (33.2), Newry, Mourne and Down (36.6) and Fermanagh and Omagh (53.1), all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 36.9.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 12 and June 13 was 12.

In total 12,951 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.