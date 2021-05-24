No COVID-19 patients in ICU in Derry; 5.39% bed capacity available at Derry hospital
There are no COVID-19 patients in ICU at Altnagelvin, there were no admissions to the hospital over the weekend, and there is now 5.39 per cent bed capacity left at the Derry hospital.
There were no new SARS-CoV-2 admission at Altnagelvin over the weekend.
At midnight on Sunday just eight people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; five of ten ICU beds (50%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and five (50%) were free.
Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 1.50% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 90.72% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 5.39% capacity left in the hospital system; 2.40% were ‘awaiting admission.’
It is now over a month since a patient died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane. In total 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.