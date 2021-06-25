Derry COVID-19 falls slightly to 178.5 cases per 100,000

It has fallen very slightly for the third day in a row following a steady rise from the start of June.

Between June 18 and June 24, there were 272 cases giving a seven day rate of 178.5 per 100,000, down very slightly from 179.8 on Thursday.

The rate is still as high in Derry Strabane as it was in January.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Ards and North Down (24.1), Antrim and Newtownabbey (35.5), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (36.1), Mid Ulster (37.7), Belfast (44.5), Lisburn and Castlereagh (47.3), Fermanagh and Omagh (47.7), Mid and East Antrim (56.7), Causeway Coast and Glens (91.1) and Newry, Mourne and Down (114.7) all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 64.5.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 23 and June 24 was 56.

In total 13,395 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.