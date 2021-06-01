Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 50.4 cases per 100,000 people

Between May 25 and May 31, there were 76 cases giving a seven day rate of 50.4 cases per 100,000, down from 64.4 on Friday.

Lisburn and Castlereagh (9), Ards and North Down (10.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (12.5), Antrim and Newtownabbey (16.8), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (22), Belfast (22), Fermanagh and Omagh (22.3), Mid Ulster (25.8), Newry, Mourne and Down (26.6) and Mid and East Antrim (42.6), all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 24.4.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 30 and May 31 was 5.

In total 12,753 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.