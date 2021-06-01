Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 50.4 cases per 100,000 people
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-9 rate has fallen to 50.4 cases per 100,000.
Between May 25 and May 31, there were 76 cases giving a seven day rate of 50.4 cases per 100,000, down from 64.4 on Friday.
Lisburn and Castlereagh (9), Ards and North Down (10.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (12.5), Antrim and Newtownabbey (16.8), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (22), Belfast (22), Fermanagh and Omagh (22.3), Mid Ulster (25.8), Newry, Mourne and Down (26.6) and Mid and East Antrim (42.6), all have lower rates.
The average rate for the north is 24.4.
Derry COVID-19 positivity falls week-on-week to 5.1% - the joint highest in the north with Mid Ulster
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between May 30 and May 31 was 5.
In total 12,753 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number vaccinations by postcode shows that 55,125 have been administered in BT48 and 58,544 have been administered in BT47 - 113,669 in total in Derry.