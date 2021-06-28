Derry COVID-19 rate rises sharply to 235.3 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen sharply to 235.3 cases per 100,000.
Between June 21 and June 27, there were 356 cases giving a seven day rate of 235.3 per 100,000, a sharp rise from 178.5 on Friday.
The rate in Derry and Strabane is at its highest point since January.
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (40.2), Mid Ulster (47.1), Ards and North Down (54.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (56.4), Fermanagh and Omagh (57.9), Belfast (61.7), Mid and East Antrim (63.9), Lisburn and Castlereagh (71.9),Causeway Coast and Glens (96) and Newry, Mourne and Down (145) all have lower rates.
The average rate for the north is 84.5.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 26 and June 27 was 44.
In total 13,556 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 63,585 have been administered in BT48 and 66,345 have been administered in BT47 - 129,930 in total in Derry.