Derry COVID-19 rate rises sharply to 235.3 cases per 100,000

The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen sharply to 235.3 cases per 100,000.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 28th June 2021, 3:21 pm
Updated Monday, 28th June 2021, 3:22 pm

Between June 21 and June 27, there were 356 cases giving a seven day rate of 235.3 per 100,000, a sharp rise from 178.5 on Friday.

Derry COVID-19 positivity jumps to 10.5%

The rate in Derry and Strabane is at its highest point since January.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin in Derry at 0%

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (40.2), Mid Ulster (47.1), Ards and North Down (54.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (56.4), Fermanagh and Omagh (57.9), Belfast (61.7), Mid and East Antrim (63.9), Lisburn and Castlereagh (71.9),Causeway Coast and Glens (96) and Newry, Mourne and Down (145) all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 84.5.

PHA identifies probable cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 in Derry

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 26 and June 27 was 44.

In total 13,556 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.

A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 63,585 have been administered in BT48 and 66,345 have been administered in BT47 - 129,930 in total in Derry.

DerryStrabaneCovid-19