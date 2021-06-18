Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 150 cases per 100,000

Between June 11 and June 17, there were 226 cases giving a seven day rate of 150 cases per 100,000, an increase from 135.4 on Thursday.

The case rate in Derry and Strabane has doubled from 75.7 cases per 100,000 last week.

The rate is as high as it was in late January.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Ards and North Down (13.1), Causeway Coast and Glens (22.2), Antrim and Newtownabbey (24.5), Mid Ulster (31.2), Lisburn and Castlereagh (33.1), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (35.6), Belfast (38.1), Mid and East Antrim (51.2), Fermanagh and Omagh (64.2) and Newry, Mourne and Down (66) all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 48.1.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 16 and June 17 was 47.

In total 13,121 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.