Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 177.9 cases per 100,000

Between June 14 and June 20, there were 268 cases giving a seven day rate of 177.9 per 100,000, a rise from 150 on Friday.

The case rate in Derry and Strabane has more than doubled week-on-week from 81 cases per 100,000 last Monday..

The rate locally is now as its highest point since 181.2 on Tuesday, January 19, five months ago.

Ards and North Down (14.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (23.8), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (32.8), Mid Ulster (36.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (40.6), Belfast (42.2), Causeway Coast and Glens (45.8), Fermanagh and Omagh (52.2), Mid and East Antrim (55.6) and Newry, Mourne and Down (97.7) all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 56.5.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 19 and June 20 was 28.

In total 13,210 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.