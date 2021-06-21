COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry low at 0.58%

At midnight on Sunday seven people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; six of nine ICU beds (66.67%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and three (33.33%) were free.

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

Altnagelvin Hospital

In terms of general occupancy 0.58% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 86.71% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 8.09% capacity left in the hospital system; 4.62% were ‘awaiting admission.’