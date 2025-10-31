Derry expands defibrillator coverage from 15.1 to 16.3 life-saving devices per 10,000 people

By Kevin Mullan
Published 31st Oct 2025, 11:48 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 11:49 GMT
Derry has expanded its defibrillator coverage this year from 15.1 to 16.3 life-saving devices per 10,000 people, a 7.89 per cent rise.

That’s according to a new report by defibrillator retailer defibshop.

The Cardiac Coverage Report 2025 shows coverage increased across the North with 249 new AEDs (from 3,601 to 3,850).

This equated to an increase from 18.85 to 20.15 per 10,000 people, a 6.91 per cent rise.

A defibrillator

The highest risers were:

Antrim and Newtonabbey: 17.5 to 19.5 (+11.33%)

Mid and East Antrim: 17.8 to 19.6 (+10.08%)

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon: 19.9 to 21.7 (+8.66%)

Derry City and Strabane: 15.1 to 16.3 (+7.89%)

Newry, Mourne and Down: 18.5 to 19.9 (+7.69%)

Kerry Fairhurst, Head of Marketing & eCommerce at defibshop, said: “Out-of-hospital Cardiac Arrests continue to take the lives of most people who suffer one.

"The growth in registered defibrillators on The Circuit (National Defibrillator Network) over the last two years has been significant, allowing an increased chance of survival to many more individuals.”

