DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: Investment in drink and drug abuse support is vital
There is not a family locally that has not been touched in some way by drug and alcohol dependence. Many have lost loved ones.
Last month the ‘Journal’ reported how 363 people had died as a result of alcohol-specific illnesses in the Derry and Strabane area between 2012 and 2022 and that the district accounted for 11 per cent of 3,218 such deaths in the North over the decade.
To put that in perspective it is higher death toll than was suffered by Derry during the entire course of the Troubles.
Asked by DUP MLA Gary Middleton about drug and alcohol services in the Western Trust, the Health Minister Robin Swann revealed that people suffering from moderate or severe addiction in the Western Trust likely to wait between two and eight months for services.
Aside from alcohol people are seeking help for issues with illegal and controlled substances.
Past statistics show most presentations were by patients whose main drug of use – excluding alcohol – was cannabis. This is followed by cocaine.
But addiction to prescription medication, such as diazepam and pregabalin for instance, is a growing problem.
The Western Trust’s Community Addictions Team does a sterling job in providing support. So do the many local charities that help people who are struggling. They need continued support and investment.