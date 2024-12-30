DoH apologises to patients facing long waits amid severe winter pressure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department of Health has apologised to patients facing long waits for treatment as the health and social care system continues to experience severe pressure on services.

"We would appeal to the public to please be patient with staff and to do all they can to support them.

“Every one of us can help the health service get through this winter, including by using services appropriately, getting your vaccines if eligible, cooperating with hospital discharge processes and doing all we can to stay well,” the Department said in a statement.

Local HSC Trusts, coordinated by a Regional Control Centre, are deploying all available levers to reduce pressures where possible, the department said.

Available hospital bed capacity is being maximised while a system-wide approach to dealing with the winter challenges is being adopted.

“Close co-operation with independent social care providers is ongoing. This includes a focus on promptly assessing patients ahead of transfers from hospitals to care homes.

"An app has been developed and is being deployed to provide real time information on available care home places, and digital solutions introduced to maximise Trust Home Care availability,” the Department added.

Maximising patient flow through hospitals and reducing ambulance turnaround times at Emergency Departments are key priorities.

However, the department has warned that there is a long-term gap between capacity and demand for care.

This has been exacerbated further by winter-related illnesses which has increased demand for care and reduced staffing numbers.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt commented: “I am being regularly updated on the pressures and I pay tribute to staff for their outstanding work.

“I warned several weeks ago that the Health and Social Care system was again facing a very difficult winter period. Winter preparedness plans were of course developed but they were always going to mitigate the pressures rather than eradicate them. Serious challenges are also being experienced in neighbouring health services, with flu cases a significant contributory factor.

“I am assured that everything that can be done by the HSC system in the current situation is being done. Longer term solutions require both investment and reform to increase capacity and ensure services can better meet the needs of our community.”