Dr. Mukesh Chugh recognised with prestigious award for equality, diversity and inclusion work

The Altnagelvin consultant anaesthetist took the initiative to launch the Northern Ireland chapter of BAPIO (British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin) and was elected as chairperson of the NI Branch and Honorary Secretary for HCSA (Hospital consultants and Specialist Association).

Both organisations are committed to equality and diversity in NHS. He was one of the pioneer members who helped the Western Trust establish its Ethnic Diversity Network and was elected as the chair of this forum.

He also assisted in organising a Mayoral reception for local ethnic minority members to give a much needed morale boost for their role in medical services in general and during the pandemic in particular.

Dr. Mukesh Chuch with Dr. Brendan Lavery, Medical Director at the Western Trust

Dr. Chugh has arranged many activities where cultural diversity was celebrated in a public and positive way, cultural integration was fostered, and prejudice and hate crime was challenged.

He has been the face for poster and video messages for both the Western Trust and the Department of Health and in this role has helped to educate people especially from ethnic minority groups, regarding the COVID-19 immunisation campaigns.

He is also one of the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Champions in the EDI committee of Centre for Medical education at Queen’s (CME).

Dr. Mukesh Chugh's Medical and Dental Training Agency Northern Ireland (NIMDTA) Educational Excellence Award 2023 for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

