Fewer audiologists in Western Trust: Swann
Fewer audiologists were employed by the Western Trust than in any other health authority, Health Minister Robin Swann has confirmed.
The minister confirmed there were 10.87 Whole Time Equivalent (WTE) audiologists at bands 4-8A, plus one band 4 pending a start date in the Western Trust.
This was a lower number than in Belfast (15.6 WTE audiology staff, including 2.55 WTE associate and trainee associate audiologists); South Eastern (14.5 WTE audiology staff, including 0.6 WTE associate audiologist and 2.0 WTE trainee associate audiologists); Northern (14.3 WTE audiologists bands 4–8A); and South Eastern HSC (14.22 WTE audiology staff).
In releasing the information Mr. Swann said: “Audiologists are not doctors but a separate category of healthcare professional, therefore audiology consultant is not a term used within the Health and Social Care (HSC) system.”
The minister confirmed that the Western Trust provides 73.5 hours of Trust audiology sessions per week and that 37 per cent relate to new appointments.