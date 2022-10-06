Fewer audiologists in Western Trust: Swann

Fewer audiologists in the Western Trust

The minister confirmed there were 10.87 Whole Time Equivalent (WTE) audiologists at bands 4-8A, plus one band 4 pending a start date in the Western Trust.

This was a lower number than in Belfast (15.6 WTE audiology staff, including 2.55 WTE associate and trainee associate audiologists); South Eastern (14.5 WTE audiology staff, including 0.6 WTE associate audiologist and 2.0 WTE trainee associate audiologists); Northern (14.3 WTE audiologists bands 4–8A); and South Eastern HSC (14.22 WTE audiology staff).

In releasing the information Mr. Swann said: “Audiologists are not doctors but a separate category of healthcare professional, therefore audiology consultant is not a term used within the Health and Social Care (HSC) system.”