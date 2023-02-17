News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Flu activity dips again and is well below epidemic level

The level of flu has fallen again and remains well below the baseline epidemic level, according to the latest bulletin from the Public Health Agency (PHA).

By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

“The GP flu/FLI consultation rate during week 6 [February 6-12] was 3.4 per 100,000 population. This is lower than week 5 (4.2 per 100,000) but higher than the same period in 2021-22 (0.9 per 100,000).

"Activity remains at baseline activity levels (≤11.3 per 100,000), after increasing above the baseline threshold between weeks 51-1,” according to the PHA monitoring report.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was also a decrease in the Flu/FLI consultation rate in Primary Care Out-of-Hours Centres.

Flu activity has fallen again.
Most Popular

"The Flu/FLI consultation rate in Primary Care Out-of-Hours (OOH) Centres was 3.1 per 100,000 population in week 6. This is lower than week 5 (3.5 per 100,000) but higher than the same period in 2021-22 (2.5 per 100,000),” the bulletin reports.

There were no outbreaks reported over the week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Flu activity rises but remains below baseline epidemic level

"To date, in 2022-23, there have been a total of 32 confirmed influenza outbreaks reported (16 in a care home setting, one in a supported living facility and 15 in a hospital) and one RSV outbreak (care home setting),” state the PHA.

There were almost a hundred respiratory deaths over the week.

"In week 6, 96 respiratory associated deaths out of 337 all-cause deaths were reported (28 per cent). This is higher than the same period in 2021-22 (86 respiratory deaths out of 375 all-cause deaths, 23 per cent),” according to the report.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Respiratory-associated deaths include those that are attributable to influenza, other respiratory infections or their complications, including where bronchiolitis, bronchitis, influenza or pneumonia are recorded on the death certificate.

Flu activity falls for the second consecutive week

PHAFlu