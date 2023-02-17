Flu activity dips again and is well below epidemic level
The level of flu has fallen again and remains well below the baseline epidemic level, according to the latest bulletin from the Public Health Agency (PHA).
“The GP flu/FLI consultation rate during week 6 [February 6-12] was 3.4 per 100,000 population. This is lower than week 5 (4.2 per 100,000) but higher than the same period in 2021-22 (0.9 per 100,000).
"Activity remains at baseline activity levels (≤11.3 per 100,000), after increasing above the baseline threshold between weeks 51-1,” according to the PHA monitoring report.
There was also a decrease in the Flu/FLI consultation rate in Primary Care Out-of-Hours Centres.
"The Flu/FLI consultation rate in Primary Care Out-of-Hours (OOH) Centres was 3.1 per 100,000 population in week 6. This is lower than week 5 (3.5 per 100,000) but higher than the same period in 2021-22 (2.5 per 100,000),” the bulletin reports.
There were no outbreaks reported over the week.
"To date, in 2022-23, there have been a total of 32 confirmed influenza outbreaks reported (16 in a care home setting, one in a supported living facility and 15 in a hospital) and one RSV outbreak (care home setting),” state the PHA.
There were almost a hundred respiratory deaths over the week.
"In week 6, 96 respiratory associated deaths out of 337 all-cause deaths were reported (28 per cent). This is higher than the same period in 2021-22 (86 respiratory deaths out of 375 all-cause deaths, 23 per cent),” according to the report.
Respiratory-associated deaths include those that are attributable to influenza, other respiratory infections or their complications, including where bronchiolitis, bronchitis, influenza or pneumonia are recorded on the death certificate.