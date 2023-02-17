“The GP flu/FLI consultation rate during week 6 [February 6-12] was 3.4 per 100,000 population. This is lower than week 5 (4.2 per 100,000) but higher than the same period in 2021-22 (0.9 per 100,000).

"Activity remains at baseline activity levels (≤11.3 per 100,000), after increasing above the baseline threshold between weeks 51-1,” according to the PHA monitoring report.

There was also a decrease in the Flu/FLI consultation rate in Primary Care Out-of-Hours Centres.

Flu activity has fallen again.

"The Flu/FLI consultation rate in Primary Care Out-of-Hours (OOH) Centres was 3.1 per 100,000 population in week 6. This is lower than week 5 (3.5 per 100,000) but higher than the same period in 2021-22 (2.5 per 100,000),” the bulletin reports.

There were no outbreaks reported over the week.

"To date, in 2022-23, there have been a total of 32 confirmed influenza outbreaks reported (16 in a care home setting, one in a supported living facility and 15 in a hospital) and one RSV outbreak (care home setting),” state the PHA.

There were almost a hundred respiratory deaths over the week.

"In week 6, 96 respiratory associated deaths out of 337 all-cause deaths were reported (28 per cent). This is higher than the same period in 2021-22 (86 respiratory deaths out of 375 all-cause deaths, 23 per cent),” according to the report.

