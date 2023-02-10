Flu activity remains well below the baseline epidemic level.

“The GP flu/flu-like illness consultation rate during week 5 [January 30-February 6] was 4.2 per 100,000 population. This is higher than week 4 (3.3 per 100,000) and also higher than the same period in 2021-22 (0.8 per 100,000).

"Activity remains at baseline activity levels (≤11.3 per 100,000), after increasing above the baseline threshold between weeks 51-1,” according to the latest Public Health Agency (PHA) monitoring report.

Flu activity

There has also been an increase in the Flu/FLI consultation rate in Primary Care Out-of-Hours Centres.

“The Flu/FLI consultation rate in Primary Care OOH Centres was 3.5 per 100,000 population in week 5. This is higher than week 4 (2.6 per 100,000) and also higher than the same period in 2021-22 (3.0 per 100,000),” the bulletin states.

One more outbreak was reported over the week.

"This was for an outbreak of Flu A (untyped) in a care home setting (this care home is also in a COVID-19 outbreak). To date, in 2022-23, there have been a total of 32 confirmed influenza outbreaks reported (16 in a care home setting, one in a supported living facility and 15 in a hospital) and one RSV outbreak (care home setting),” the PHA confirms.

There were over 100 respiratory deaths over the week – almost a third of all deaths.

“In week 5, 101 respiratory associated deaths out of 368 all-cause deaths were reported (27 per cent). This equals the proportion for the same