Flu activity rises but remains below baseline epidemic level
The level of flu has risen slightly after falling over three consecutive weeks.
Flu activity remains well below the baseline epidemic level.
“The GP flu/flu-like illness consultation rate during week 5 [January 30-February 6] was 4.2 per 100,000 population. This is higher than week 4 (3.3 per 100,000) and also higher than the same period in 2021-22 (0.8 per 100,000).
"Activity remains at baseline activity levels (≤11.3 per 100,000), after increasing above the baseline threshold between weeks 51-1,” according to the latest Public Health Agency (PHA) monitoring report.
There has also been an increase in the Flu/FLI consultation rate in Primary Care Out-of-Hours Centres.
“The Flu/FLI consultation rate in Primary Care OOH Centres was 3.5 per 100,000 population in week 5. This is higher than week 4 (2.6 per 100,000) and also higher than the same period in 2021-22 (3.0 per 100,000),” the bulletin states.
One more outbreak was reported over the week.
"This was for an outbreak of Flu A (untyped) in a care home setting (this care home is also in a COVID-19 outbreak). To date, in 2022-23, there have been a total of 32 confirmed influenza outbreaks reported (16 in a care home setting, one in a supported living facility and 15 in a hospital) and one RSV outbreak (care home setting),” the PHA confirms.
There were over 100 respiratory deaths over the week – almost a third of all deaths.
“In week 5, 101 respiratory associated deaths out of 368 all-cause deaths were reported (27 per cent). This equals the proportion for the same
period in 2021/22 (97 respiratory deaths out of 363 all-cause deaths, 27 per cent),” the bulletin indicates.