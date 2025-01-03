Flu hitting hard this year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The latest figures speak for themselves in terms of GP attendances and rising hospital admissions across Ireland for flu and for respiratory infections. Such infections seem to be easy to catch and very hard to shake. But the official stats are only part of the picture as less severe cases may try to recover themselves at home. Indeed you’d be hard pressed to find a family or household in the north west this winter where no-one has been impacted.
It is worrying too that this year that babies and young children seem to be those most vulnerable.
Often confused with a common cold or some other norovirus, anyone who has had actual flu knows just how enfeebling it can be. It can leave you bedridden, feeling very ill and it can take a long time to recover from.
Over recent days the Western Trust and Public Health Agency issued some timely advice on how everyone can help protect themselves and others in the community and in healthcare settings from the raft of winter viruses and infections doing the rounds. It’s nothing new or groundbreaking but that advice was worthy of repeating in today’s edition because, as the health agencies state: ‘Respiratory illnesses pose significant risks to us all and especially to those who are already unwell or have weakened immune systems. Your actions can make a real difference in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of others.’
Indeed.
Advice:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.