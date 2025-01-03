Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been around so long that sometimes we forget just how debilitating influenza can be, or that it can indeed lead to hospitalisation and in some cases even death. But we all need to take it seriously.

The latest figures speak for themselves in terms of GP attendances and rising hospital admissions across Ireland for flu and for respiratory infections. Such infections seem to be easy to catch and very hard to shake. But the official stats are only part of the picture as less severe cases may try to recover themselves at home. Indeed you’d be hard pressed to find a family or household in the north west this winter where no-one has been impacted.

It is worrying too that this year that babies and young children seem to be those most vulnerable.

Often confused with a common cold or some other norovirus, anyone who has had actual flu knows just how enfeebling it can be. It can leave you bedridden, feeling very ill and it can take a long time to recover from.

Over recent days the Western Trust and Public Health Agency issued some timely advice on how everyone can help protect themselves and others in the community and in healthcare settings from the raft of winter viruses and infections doing the rounds. It’s nothing new or groundbreaking but that advice was worthy of repeating in today’s edition because, as the health agencies state: ‘Respiratory illnesses pose significant risks to us all and especially to those who are already unwell or have weakened immune systems. Your actions can make a real difference in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of others.’

Indeed.

Advice:

If you are experiencing symptoms of a cold, a high temperature, a sore throat, a runny nose, or diarrhoea and vomiting, do not visit hospital sites. Resting at home not only speeds your recovery but also helps prevent the spread of illness to vulnerable patients.

Hand hygiene is crucial in breaking the chain of infection. Use the hand sanitiser provided at the entrances to all wards and clinical areas, both when entering and leaving.

In wards and clinical areas, it will be helpful to wear a mask or face covering to protect yourself and others. This is temporary and practical step, and masks are just one measure to reduce spread at this time.

If you are eligible, take up the offer of the flu and/or COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines are a proven way to reduce the severity of illness and limit the spread of these viruses within our community.