Health Dept. planning group to brief councillors on Shantallow and Bridge Street GP practices

Both practices recently handed back their GP services contracts and recruitment processes are currently underway to find new operators.

Last December it was confirmed that the Racecourse Medical Group, which is based in the Shantallow Health Centre, had handed back its contract to deliver GP services and that a new contractor would have to be found by May 31.

And in February it was confirmed the current contract for operating the Bridge Street Family Practice in the Bridge Street Medical Centre in the city centre would end on July 31.

In a briefing document submitted in advance of Monday’s meeting the SPPG indicated that ‘a number of GP Practices have handed their contract back to DoH in the 2022/23 year’ and that five of these were in the Western area.

One GP practice is currently being run by the Western Trust.

“A number of other practices have been identified ‘at risk’ of handing their contract back – either by the practice team, or by local office SPPG staff,” the document states.

Aontú Councillor Emmet Doyle, speaking in advance of Monday afternoon’s briefing, said: "I've been in contact with DoH constantly since news emerged that Racecourse Medical had handed back their GMS contract in recent months.

"A public advertisement was publicised and then extended for a new contractor and I have been seeking answers as to if any applicants have come forward, to no avail.

“I had arranged at the time for members of the SPPG who are responsible for this within the Department to come to Council so we can get a better picture of the situation and what strategy has been put in place.”

People Before Profit Councillor Maeve O'Neill said: "The future of GP services in Derry and elsewhere is uncertain. There's understandably tremendous concern about access to GP services. People in local areas have made very clear the need for Shantallow and Bridge Street GP services to remain open.