‘Huge frustration’ in Inishowen over difficulties accessing face-to-face GP appointments
Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday, the Sinn Féin TD said: "Our constituents are telling us they just cannot get an appointment. There is huge frustration.
"There is no doubt the capacity is not there. We need to lean on community services. We have a very strong pharmacy service in Donegal. We need to lean on that.”
Deputy Mac Lochlainn also raised the removal of Day Care Services from Carndonagh Community Hospital.
"It is unacceptable that, rather than upgrade the facilities, the hospital has been relocated, causing serious dismay,” he said.
He urged Mary Butler, Minister of State at the Department of Health, to engage with the local community and restore services.
“I have given the case of day services in Carndonagh but respite and community services are just not available in County Donegal,” he remarked.
Addressing a motion from Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane, that called for investment and support for GP and pharmacy services, Minister Butler said: “The programme for Government recognises the importance of expanding primary and community care. One important commitment is to strengthen general practice and increase the number of GPs working throughout the country to accomplish this.
"The Government has increased the attractiveness of working as a GP by significantly increasing investment in general practice in recent years.
"The 2019 agreement included more than €211 million in additional investment for general practice, providing for an almost 50% increase in capitation payment rates for GPs and a 10% increase in rural practice supports.”