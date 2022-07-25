IN PICTURES: Taylor family raise over £6,000 climbing Errigal for baby Emily

Emily’s Climb was done in aid of SANDS, Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity and the Foyle Hospice, two charities that are very close to Emily’s parents, Ciara and Shaun Taylor, and have helped them through the loss of Emily and Ciara’s mum.

Ciara said: “To be surrounded by so much love and support was incredible. We will never be able to put into words what it means to us and how much it helps every day to know that Emily is being remembered and loved by so many. To do all this in her memory while also raising awareness and funds for two fantastic charities made it even more special to us.”