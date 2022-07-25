IN PICTURES: Taylor family raise over £6,000 climbing Errigal for baby Emily

The Taylor family have raised £6,486 by climbing Errigal on Saturday, July 16 in memory of their daughter Emily, who would have been one on that day.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Monday, 25th July 2022, 1:55 pm

Emily’s Climb was done in aid of SANDS, Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity and the Foyle Hospice, two charities that are very close to Emily’s parents, Ciara and Shaun Taylor, and have helped them through the loss of Emily and Ciara’s mum.

Ciara said: “To be surrounded by so much love and support was incredible. We will never be able to put into words what it means to us and how much it helps every day to know that Emily is being remembered and loved by so many. To do all this in her memory while also raising awareness and funds for two fantastic charities made it even more special to us.”

Thumbs up before setting off up the mountain.
Ciara and Shaun with their children Gracie, Lennon and Faith as they prepare to climb Errigal for their daughter and sister Emily.
Family and friends of the Taylor family making the ascent to the top of Errigal.
Emily's parents share an embrace as they remember their little girl on her first birthday.
Emily's mum Ciara with a loved one during the climb.
The boys taking it all in their stride as they climb for baby Emily.
Emily's mum, Ciara Taylor, embraces a friend at the top of Errigal.
Ciara Taylor holds on to a loved one on the rocky part of Errigal.
Food and water were provided by Derry businesses at the foot of Errigal to help the climbers on their way.
Emily's parents Ciara and Shaun Taylor embrace at the top of Errigal.
Taking a well deserved rest at the top of the mountain.
Shaun Taylor, Sinn Fein councillor Christopher Jackson, Ciara Taylor and Mary Durkan prepare to climb Errigal.
Emily's parents hold balloons for their daughters first birthday.
Emily's family with balloons for their little ones first birthday.
All smiles before the climb.
Ready to go!
