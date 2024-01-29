Inspirational Kaycee Deery to be youngest ever speaker at Hive Cancer Support World Cancer Day Conference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hive Cancer Support World Cancer Day Conference brings together experts to help people gain knowledge and insight into the connections between cancer and the environment, relationships, nutrition and emotional wellbeing.

The upcoming event which will take place at the City Hotel will be a ‘poster conference’, where guests will have the chance to engage directly with researchers.

Maureen Collins, Hive Cancer Support Project Manager, said: “Presenting the conference in this style is another first for Hive Cancer Support and reflects our focus on expanding understanding of the latest research on cancer.

Kaycee Deery.

“We wanted to use this approach, rather than a traditional conference, because it allows people to engage in discussions, ask questions, and expand their understanding of the topic by talking directly to the speakers about their research.

“This year we will have our youngest ever speaker, Kaycee Deery who is a pupil at St. Mary’s College in Derry and was named Young Scientist of the Year 2023 for her work developing an environmentally friendly sunscreen.

“Kaycee was inspired to create sunscreens based on natural ingredients after seeing articles detailing potentially harmful chemicals in commercial sunscreens entering UK water systems.

“We are also delighted to have attracted some of the leading names in cancer research, including four prominent researchers from Ulster University.

"We recently collaborated with Ulster University on a community-led cancer and mental health project funded by The Ideas Fund, which resulted in the creation of the ‘We Carry On’ sunflower mural at Quayside Shopping Centre on the Strand Road.”

Dr. Carrie Flannagan, Lecturer in the School of Nursing and Paramedic Science, Ulster University, and a key part of the collaborative project team with Hive Cancer Support, will present the findings publicly for the first time at the conference.

UU Professor of Clinical Cancer Nursing, Cherith Semple will provide an overview of current research being conducted by the Cancer Care Research Group.

UU’s Dr. Jeff Hanna, Research Associate and Registered Nurse with the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, will share insights from the Family-centred Cancer Care programme of research.

Dr. Pamela Magee, Senior Lecturer in Human Nutrition at UU will present a talk on soya isoflavones and breast cancer, addressing some of misconceptions in this area.

There will also be poster presentations from Dr. Scott Jones on the impacts of UK agricultural air pollution on human health, Helen Lynn of the Women’s Environmental Network, advocating for legislation to cover the health and waste impacts of all period products and Steve Wright, VP of the Fire Brigades Union, on the work of the union to drive down cancer rates.

Hive Cancer Support is hosting a second World Cancer Day event at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel on Tuesday, February 6.

It will showcase the cross border work of Hive and include a round table discussion on gaps in cancer services in Donegal.

Speakers will include Donegal Cancer Care West and Friends of Inishowen Hospice.