Lib Dem Jamie Stone says Scotland can learn from Derry-Donegal health co-operation

Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone has suggested the Scottish health authorities should consider cross-border co-operation in Derry and Donegal as a potential model.

The Caithness and Easter Ross MP made the suggestion during Northern Ireland questions at Westminster.

"My daughter lives in Donegal. When her two little boys were born, she had the choice of them being born in Derry or Sligo—on either side of the border.

"The Republic of Ireland has introduced an initiative called shared island. That is not a united Ireland, but it works in improving services. Will the Government look at its success, and consider how Scotland might work in a similar way to Northern Ireland, for the benefit of services?” he asked the Secretary of State for the North Hilary Benn.

Mr. Benn replied: “As I understand it, there is a long-established arrangement under which people can move from one side of the border to the other to seek care, particularly in Donegal and Derry/Londonderry.

"Things would be slightly different in Scotland, for physical reasons, but once again, I am sure that all opportunities that can be taken to help people get the care they need would be welcomed.”

Last week at Stormont Philip McGuigan hailed the North West Cancer Centre in Derry as an emblem of all-Ireland cooperation that was having ‘a tangible impact on people’s lives’.

The chair of the Stormont Health Committee called for cross-border co-working on health to be ramped up.

“The North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin has provided patients in County Donegal with a vital resource and become an example of all-Ireland cooperation in healthcare having a tangible impact on people's lives,” he said.