Man in his 50s admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 but occupancy remains low

It was the first admission to the Derry hospital with the illness in over a week.

According to updated figures released today at midnight on Thursday 11 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; nine of nine ICU beds (100%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and none were free.

Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 0.89% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 93.20% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 2.07% over capacity; 5.92% were ‘awaiting admission.’