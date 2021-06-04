Man in his 50s admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 but occupancy remains low

A man in his 50s was admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday but overall COVID-19 occupancy remains low, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:36 pm

It was the first admission to the Derry hospital with the illness in over a week.

According to updated figures released today at midnight on Thursday 11 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; nine of nine ICU beds (100%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and none were free.

Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 0.89% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 93.20% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 2.07% over capacity; 5.92% were ‘awaiting admission.’

There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane. The last death here occurred on April 21. The Department of Health figures show 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.