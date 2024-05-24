Mental health is ‘Cinderella’ of health service with investment needed in Western Trust, says MLA

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mental health has been described as the ‘Cinderella’ of the health service with an MLA pointing out that mental health admissions in the Western Trust in 2022/23 were more than double that of nearly every other health authority.

DUP MLA Thomas Buchanan called for greater investment in mental health facilities in the Western Trust area.

The West Tyrone MLA said: “Mental health was once branded the Cinderella of the health service. In the Western Health and Social Care Trust area, mental health is still the Cinderella of the health service."

The Drumquin-native specifically called for the development of an acute mental health facility in Omagh.

The number of mental health admissions in the Western Trust last year was more than double that of nearly every other health authority in the North.

"For many years, the community in Omagh and the surrounding areas has been calling for the completion of the new, enhanced 26-bed unit. The Western Trust has the largest number of mental health admissions of all the trusts in Northern Ireland.

"The figures for 2022-23 showed that there were 1,542 mental health admissions, which was almost double that of the next highest trust area, with 821 admissions.

"The statistics are stark, and they show the reality of how badly the acute mental health facility in Omagh is needed, especially given that the Western Trust catchment area covers the largest geographical area of all the trusts across Northern Ireland.

