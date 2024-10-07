Mike Nesbitt not able to engage Executive on funding for Men’s Action Network (MAN)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has said it would not be appropriate to engage with Executive colleagues to secured funding for the Men’s Action Network as an individual group.

Mr. Nesbitt was asked about the Derry charity that has been temporarily closed due to funding shortfalls.

SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan asked if Mr. Nesbitt would raise the funding situation with his Executive colleagues.

"It would not be appropriate for me to engage with Executive colleagues to advocate on behalf of one particular group for future funding.

Chris Kerr, manager of Men's Action Network (MAN), which is based in Derry.

“The 2024/25 Health Budget allocation was a hugely disappointing outcome for the health and social care system here. Both my predecessor and I robustly made the case for greater recognition of the challenges facing patients, staff, and organisations, yet regrettably a majority of MLAs chose to vote for a budget that without doubt is going to cause harm, as well as limit any opportunity to support a wide range of otherwise essential projects moving forward.

"Given the very significant financial challenges my Department is currently experiencing I regret to advise that I simply do not have any available funding I could offer to MAN. Department of Finance are dealing with an associated dormant funds request as that is outside the responsibility of this Department,” said Mr. Nesbitt in response to an Assembly Question tabled by Mr. Durkan.

The minister said there will be many organisations who would wish to make a case for funding but that given the financial position faced by the Department of Health he is not currently able to offer support.

“In Health, all the available funding is directed to the areas of greatest need. Within the budget we have been allocated, our priority has been to minimise the impact on front line services and we will have to continue to focus on this for the foreseeable future.

“I would stress that I value the important work carried out by MAN and indeed the wider Voluntary and Community Sector (VCS) to improve health and social care outcomes for the people of Northern Ireland.

"For this reason, I want to address the fundamental unfairness in the current Core Grant scheme, which has funded the same organisations for more than 20 years,” he declared.