Neil Guckian expresses pride in Western Trust’s multinational workforce and condemns racist abuse and attacks

Neil Guckian has expressed pride in the Western Trust’s multinational workforce and strongly condemend recent racist attacks and abuse of local health service workers.

Speaking at September’s Trust Board meeting, held at the South West Acute Hospital, the Western Trust Chief Executive said: “We are disheartened to learn of the abuse some of our colleagues have been subjected to and condemn this in the strongest possible terms.

“We recognise and deeply value the contribution of our international colleagues, who are integral to the delivery of our services. Their skills, knowledge, and commitment strengthen our workforce and enhance the care we provide to our patients and communities.

"We are proud of the diversity within our organisation and remain steadfast in our support and appreciation for the expertise and experience our staff bring from across the world.”

Roshin Rahman, Chair of the Western Trust’s Ethnically Diverse Staff Network, said: “Our staff dedicate themselves to serving our patients and their families, often in the most challenging circumstances, and they deserve to feel safe and supported in our communities.

"Racism has no place in our hospitals or communities and any racially motivated abuse or violence directed at staff and their families will not be tolerated.

"Such acts are damaging to our staff’s sense of safety, dignity and wellbeing and also affect our teams collectively. They undermine morale and threaten the values of respect, compassion and inclusion that are fundamental to the care we provide.”

The Western Trust is committed to supporting any staff member affected by hate crime and will work with our partners in the PSNI and the wider community to ensure any such incidents are addressed.

Neil continued: “Our message is very clear. We stand united with all our staff, their families and our communities against racism and we will continue to promote a culture of equality, respect, and zero tolerance for discrimination.”

The Trust’s Ethnically Diverse Staff Network has developed a new Staff Intranet Hub, which includes support and signposting information for staff who are experiencing racial abuse.

Elsewhere the Executive has issued a joint statement condemning ‘all forms of racism, sectarianism and hostility towards individuals of different backgrounds’.

This follows confirmation by the PSNI that over the past 12 months racist incidents and crimes across the North rose to their highest levels ever.

"All acts of violence and intimidation are abhorrent and have no place in our society. We stand in solidarity with victims and their families.

“Every person, regardless of race, religion, or background, is entitled to feel safe and free from threat or intimidation.

“We maintain a zero-tolerance approach for all forms of hate and intimidation and call for calm across all communities. All acts of intimidation must stop immediately.

“The Executive will continue to work in partnership with the PSNI, civic leaders, community organisations, and statutory bodies to ensure that our streets, neighbourhoods, and communities reflect the values of equality and respect.

“Let us move forward together, united against hatred and division, and committed to building a peaceful, inclusive, and shared future for all,” the Executive said.