Neil Guckian says Western Trust ‘best in NI’ breast cancer performance achieved despite 11.4% hike in red flag referrals

Neil Guckian has pointed out that the Western Trust has managed to post the best breast cancer waiting time performance in the North despite an 11.4 per cent increase in red flag referrals.

The Western Trust Chief Executive warned it will be difficult to continue to meet rising demand within the resources currently available to it.

Mr. Guckian was asked about breast cancer waiting times by DUP MLA Diane Dodds who has been scathing about the performance of some of the other health authorities in the North in relation to key performance indicators.

The Department of Health’s latest Accredited Official Statistics on cancer waiting times for the quarter ending June 2024 were published in September and showed the Western Trust saw the highest percentage of urgent breast cancer patients within 14 days (82.6 per cent).

At the Stormont Health Committee Mr. Guckian told MLAs that the Western Trust is helping other health authorties reduce their wait times.

"We are accepting patients from elsewhere in Northern Ireland to make sure we minimise the total wait for NI patients. So I would like to pay tribute to my clinical team for that.

“But we also have to look at the context. Red flag referrals for breast cancer have gone up by 11.4 per cent in my Trust. You can't just look at the wait.

"You also have to look at the totality of the demand and if the resources and the actual ability to address that hasn't been tackled well then there will be a slip into the future if that 11 per cent continues.

“Clearly there is only a limited amount of service that you can deliver with a clinical team, without increasing that team,” he said.

Mr. Guckian also reported a significant hike in services crucial for cancer diagnistics.

“Imaging is under intense pressure, a 10 per cent increase in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), a 10 per cent increase per annum every year in computed tomography (CT) scanning," he said, indicating that no additional resource has been provided to meet this increase.

“Something has to give. So our clinical teams day and daily are trying to prioritise their patients. You are absolutely right. Breast patients, patients with suspect breast cancer need to be a priority but which patient gives?

"That's the question our clinical teams have to ask themselves everyday. I must admit I take my hat off to them. They make that call really well. Certainly in the West,” he said.

According to the latest statistics no health Trust achieved the target of seeing all urgent breast cancer referrals within 14 days although the Western Trust saw the highest percentage of patients within 14 days (82.6 per cent).

The Western Trust saw 930 patients during the quarter ending June 2024 with 768 seen within 14 days and 162 having to wait longer than a fortnight.

The figures were included in the Department of Health’s Accredited Official Statistics on cancer waiting times for the quarter ending June 2024.

The information does not include the Belfast Trust as validated data were not available for this Trust at the time of publication.