Western Trust posts best cancer waiting performance but is still missing targets

The Western Trust has posted the best cancer waiting time performance of any health authority but is still missing key targets.

The Western Trust posted the highest percentage of patients commencing treatment within 31 days of a decision to treat (96.6 per cent) although no Trust met the target of seeing 98 per cent during the quarter ending June 2024.

Of 474 patients seen in the Western Trust over the quarter 459 were treated within 31 days and only 16 had to wait over a month.

The Western Trust also reported the highest percentage of patients starting treatment within 62 days at 43 per cent (114.5 of 266) during the quarter.

However, at least 95 per cent of patients urgently referred by a GP with suspected cancer should begin their first definitive treatment within 62 days so the Trust fell far short of meeting this target.

The lowest percentage was reported by the Southern Trust at 25.5 per cent (49 of 192).

No Trust achieved the target of seeing all urgent breast cancer referrals within 14 days although the Western Trust saw the highest percentage of patients within 14 days (82.6 per cent).

The Western Trust saw 930 patients during the quarter with 768 seen within 14 days and 162 having to wait longer than a fortnight.

The figures were included in the Department of Health’s Accredited Official Statistics on cancer waiting times for the quarter ending June 2024.

The information does not include the Belfast Trust as validated data were not available for this Trust at the time of publication.