No COVID-19 patients in ICU in Derry; no admissions yesterday; 3.31% bed capacity available at Derry hospital

There were no new SARS-CoV-2 admission at Altnagelvin yesterday.

At midnight on Thursday 12 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; four of ten ICU beds (40%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and six (60%) were free.

Two ICU patients in total were being ventilated - both were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 2.41% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.87% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 3.31% capacity left in the hospital system; 2.41% were ‘awaiting admission.’