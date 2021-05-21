No COVID-19 patients in ICU in Derry; no admissions yesterday; 3.31% bed capacity available at Derry hospital
There are no COVID-19 patients in ICU at Altnagelvin, there were no admissions to the hospital yesterday, and there is now 3.31 per cent bed capacity left at the Derry hospital.
There were no new SARS-CoV-2 admission at Altnagelvin yesterday.
At midnight on Thursday 12 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; four of ten ICU beds (40%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and six (60%) were free.
Two ICU patients in total were being ventilated - both were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 2.41% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.87% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 3.31% capacity left in the hospital system; 2.41% were ‘awaiting admission.’
It is a month since a patient died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane.