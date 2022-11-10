News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Officials working to develop proposals for £1m allocation for Derry addiction services

Officials have been looking at how best to develop proposals for the allocation of £1m for addiction services in Derry.

By Kevin Mullan
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 2:57pm

Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson has been told work is underway after asking what commitment the Department of Health had made to ‘help complete or agree the business case for the Northlands Addiction Centre’.

Prior to leaving office when the deadline for the formation of an Executive passed, erstwhile Health Minister Robin Swann confirmed work was ongoing to progress the commitment for a detox centre in the ‘New Decade New Approach’ deal.

“Following discussions with the NIO, my officials, along with the Public Health Agency (PHA) and the Strategic Planning & Performance Group as the commissioners of substance use services, have been looking at how best to develop potential proposals for the allocation of funding under this commitment.

Ciara Ferguson

Most Popular

“As an initial step, a population needs-based assessment of substance use and related services in the Western Trust area is now underway and a review of inpatient Tier 4 services across NI is also being commissioned,” he stated.

Read More
Poignant account of Northlands user quoted as Eastwood urges release of £1m for ...

On top of this the Department is leading on a new Preventing Harm, Empowering Recovery substance-use strategy.

"As part of this, SPPG in association with PHA are in the process of developing an approach to Multi-Agency Strategic Planning and Commissioning.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

"It is the intention that a comprehensive, whole-system, planning approach to substance use will ensure that demographic trends of increasing demand and complexity, current and future resource, gaps, service pressures and workforce issues will be addressed,” stated the former minister.

Mother of ‘diazepam’ victim Dale Bone speaks out on deadly danger of pills

Department of HealthOfficialsRobin SwannDerryFoyle MLA