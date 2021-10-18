£5.5m GP services access boost a ‘first step’

Sinn Fein MLA Ciara Ferguson.

The Foyle MLA said: “I welcome the announcement by the health minister of an extra £5.5 million to help improve people’s access to GP services.

“This funding will be used to improve patient care and the telephone service offered by GP practices for people ordering prescriptions and over the phone consultations.

“People are having major difficulties getting GP appointments and it’s important that efforts are made to address this issue.

“While this is an important step in supporting our under-pressure GP surgeries, much more needs to be done.”

Ciara Ferguson added: “The health minister must come forward with his plan to roll out Multi - Disciplinary Teams to general practices so that pressure can be relieved on the GPs and the treatments that patients need can be provided in a timely manner.”