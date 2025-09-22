Psychiatric shortage in Western Trust ‘another massive postcode lottery’ says Nesbitt

By Kevin Mullan
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 10:58 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 10:58 BST
The Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has described a psychiatrist shortage in the Western Trust as a ‘massive postcode lottery'.

There are currently 13 vacancies in the west - the second highest shortfall in the North.

Enhanced pay has been attached to psychiatry posts in the Western Trust to drive recruitment but this has not yet yielded any appointments.

"I am acutely aware of the workforce challenges in consultant psychiatry in the Western Trust and, indeed, across the region," said Mr. Nesbitt.

The Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has described a psychiatrist shortage in the Western Trust as a ‘massive postcode lottery'.

The Minister was asked about the shortfall by SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan.

"Does the Minister recognise the dire need for the Western Trust, where there are the fewest psychiatrists, to receive funding to employ more psychiatrists in order to ensure that the people there get the service and support that they require?" asked the Foyle MLA.

Mr. Nesbitt said a number of low cost measures are being taken to try to alleviate pressures.

"We are doing an analysis of sick absence rates, an analysis of locum use, an assessment of the impact of existing and emerging workforce challenges, an assessment of the impact of reinstating mental health officers and an assessment of how best to promote NI as a region in which to work," he told MLAs.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton asked what impact the shortage of psychiatrists was having on patients.

"Obviously, if you need psychiatric help and it is not there for you, that can have a potentially devastating impact on your health," he said.

He continued: "The Southern Trust had the highest level of psychiatrist vacancies with 14, but the Western Trust was right behind with 13. The Northern Trust had four vacancies, Belfast Trust had two, and the South Eastern Trust had none. There is another massive postcode lottery."

Mr. Nesbitt advised that just over a year ago the Department of Health approved a 10 per cent recruitment and retention premium as an incentive in consultant psychiatry posts in the WHSCT.

"No appointments, I regret to say, have been made to date," said the Minister.

And last month an additional application for an enhanced rate of up to 20 per cent for 'a mental health liaison team, crisis mental health services, including for inpatients, psychiatry of learning disability and community recovery teams' was approved,” Mr. Nesbitt confirmed.

Crisis of addiction and mental health linked to poverty and male life expectancy in decline, says McLaughlin

