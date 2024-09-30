Specsavers Derry support cycling challenge to raise funds for NI Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A director at a Specsavers store has completed a 330-mile cycling challenge sponsored by Specsavers stores across Northern Ireland.

Specsavers Derry, alongside other stores in the north, showed their support for the challenge on each leg of his journey.

Paul McGrane, an Armagh native who has been living in Cornwall for the past 20 years, took on the challenge as part of Tullylish GAC, a County Down GAA team, in support of the NI Children’s Hospice who provide care and support to children and families across Northern Ireland who are living with life-limiting illnesses.

One of the people receiving support from the hospice is JJ Doran, the son of Paul’s friend Vincent, who was also part of the team taking on the challenge. JJ has cerebral palsy and life limiting disabilities due to brain injuries sustained at birth and the mission was named Giro d’JJ after him. The marathon fundraiser saw 30 intrepid cyclists tour the nine county GAA grounds of Ulster with JJ’s father, Vincent, scoring a point in each ground.

A total of over £84,000 has already been raised by Vincent and his team in JJ’s name through the Giro d’JJ, and is rising by the day.

All Specsavers businesses in Northern Ireland, which are owned and run locally by professional ophthalmic and retail partners, have been supporting the efforts of the team with principal sponsorship from the brand in Northern Ireland.

Starting off their challenge at Tullylish in County Down on Friday, September 20, the team stopped off at various GAA grounds across Northern Ireland.

On each leg of his journey they were greeted by partners and team members from the supporting Specsavers stores across Northern Ireland who came out to show support for the fundraising mission, including Derry.

After the final stop in Newry, the team completed their 330-mile cycle at the finish line in Irvingstown in County Fermanagh on Sunday, September 22.

Paul said: “As a team, it has been amazing to combine our love for cycling and raise funds for the NI Hospice, a charity very close to the hearts of all who know and love JJ and the wider Doran family.

"Thank you so much to everyone who came out to support us along the way. It was incredible to have the sponsorship and overwhelming support of Specsavers and it was great see so many representatives from Specsavers stores across Northern Ireland come out to support us along the way. It definitely lifted our spirits during some of the toughest parts of the challenge!”

To support Paul’s challenge, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/vincent-doran-1718185202817?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fvin