Western Trust expects significant disruption to services during full day of strike action

With members of the Unison, NIPSA and UNITE unions set to take full strike action on Thursday for a 24 hour period, the Trust said it is ‘working closely with trade union colleagues to protect our critical services and to try minimise the impact of industrial action on our patients and service users’.

It is encouraging people who have a pre-booked appointment to attend unless they are contacted by the Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Trust anticipates significant disruption to hospital and community services during this time.

Altnagelvin

“The Western Trust is currently in the process of making direct contact with the patients and service users who will be impacted by the industrial action. If you have not been contacted, please assume your appointment/service delivery will proceed as normal on Thursday,” a spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust has issued the following update regarding the impact across services:

Homecare services

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are aware that a significant number of service users in receipt of Homecare may not receive their scheduled calls, between the hours of 00:01hrs until 23:59hrs, if it is delivered by the Western Trust.

We are asking for the help of family members and carers to assist us during these times by checking in with their relatives / neighbours that receive Homecare services. Should an issue arise please call the local Homecare office on the following numbers: Northern Sector (Derry, Limavady, Dungiven) – (028) 7186 4385; Fermanagh (028) 6634 2414 or Strabane Castlederg and Omagh (028) 8283 5911. Homecare services delivered by our contracted providers are not expected to be affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following Older People’s Day Centres will be closed all day: Creggan Day Centre and Foyleville Day Centre.

The following Learning Disability Day Centres will be closed all day: Oaktree Day Centre, Valley Centre, Evergreen Centre, Rossville Centre, Kesh Centre Fresh Focus, Lackaghboy 2, EPC, Lisnaskea and the Share Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following Adult Mental Health Day Centres will be closed all day: Arden Day Centre and Creggan Day Centre.

Drumcoo Psychical and Sensory Day Centre will remain closed all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following Family Centres will be closed on all day: Shanthallow Family Centre, Riverside Family Centre, Erne Family Centre and Creggan Family Centre.

Significant impact to Family and Childcare services is anticipated. This service will be operating a bank holiday arrangement. Only emergency childcare requests will be responded to. In emergency situations please contact, The Gateway Team, telephone: 028 7131 4070.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A significant number of Outpatient appointments have been postponed and a number of planned procedures have also been postponed across our three hospital sites. The Trust is currently in the process of re-booking the appointments and procedures.

There will be limited hospital catering facilities. Patient meals will be prioritised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be limited response to community aids/appliance faults in client homes. All faults should still be logged in the normal way and these will be triaged in terms of risk/patient impact.

Laboratory and Hospital Pharmacy services will also be limited. The Trust’s labs will be operating a bank holiday service arrangement with capacity only for urgent samples. Patients who collect medications directly from the Trust’s Pharmacy Department’s at both Altnagelvin Hospital and the South West Acute Hospital may experience a delay.